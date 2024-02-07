Former AP minister ridicules Jana Sena chief's remark on CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) once again lashed out at Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his criticism of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, he said Pawan Kalyan drew a parallel between Arjun and Jagan without knowing anything about Mahabharat, stating that one has to protect one’s sister. “It is ridiculous that a person like Pawan Kalyan speaks about relations,” he observed.
Perni Nani said Pawan Kalyan has no respect for his own brother Chiranjeevi. “When his brother was still with the Congress, Pawan Kalyan floated his own party and gave a call for ‘Congress Hatao’. This only made his brother to hung his head down. He had never reined his JSP cadre when they criticised Chiranjeevi. Who has forgotten his speeches where he said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh were insulting his mother and the family.
“Now, without an iota of shame, he is holding hands with his enemy,” he remarked.
Though Pawan Kalyan is leading his partymen, who aspire to see their leader become CM, their leader in the first place is not interested and is happy with being a charioteer for some others, he criticised.
The YSRC MLA lambasted Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balasouri, who recently joined the SP and called him ‘Jumping Japang’.
“He says he knows everything about Jagan, if so why has he come to Jagan in the first place. Why has he contested the election on the YSRC ticket in 2014 from Guntur and in 2019 from Machilipatnam? Who does not know his history. In 2004, it was Tenali, in 2009, it was Narasaraopet, in 2014, it was Guntur, and in 2019 it was Machilipatnam. He thinks his ‘bad mouthing’ of YSR, KVP and Jagan and even Pawan Kalyan, now one is aware. But everyone knows it,” Nani observed.
He said the TDP in fact was no interest in Balasouri, so they safely transformed him into the JSP using Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar. He said whether Pawan Kalyan heeds the advice of Kapu Samkshema Sena founder Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah to get Kapus a prominent place in politics by becoming CM or not his business.