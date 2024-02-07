Former AP minister ridicules Jana Sena chief's remark on CM Jagan

“Now, without an iota of shame, he is holding hands with his enemy,” he remarked.

Though Pawan Kalyan is leading his partymen, who aspire to see their leader become CM, their leader in the first place is not interested and is happy with being a charioteer for some others, he criticised.

The YSRC MLA lambasted Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balasouri, who recently joined the SP and called him ‘Jumping Japang’.

“He says he knows everything about Jagan, if so why has he come to Jagan in the first place. Why has he contested the election on the YSRC ticket in 2014 from Guntur and in 2019 from Machilipatnam? Who does not know his history. In 2004, it was Tenali, in 2009, it was Narasaraopet, in 2014, it was Guntur, and in 2019 it was Machilipatnam. He thinks his ‘bad mouthing’ of YSR, KVP and Jagan and even Pawan Kalyan, now one is aware. But everyone knows it,” Nani observed.

He said the TDP in fact was no interest in Balasouri, so they safely transformed him into the JSP using Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar. He said whether Pawan Kalyan heeds the advice of Kapu Samkshema Sena founder Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah to get Kapus a prominent place in politics by becoming CM or not his business.