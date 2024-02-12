Five-member panel to probe Guntur water contamination
GUNTUR: A five-member committee has been constituted to investigate the death of one person and hospitalisation of 21 others allegedly due to the consumption of contaminated water in Guntur city.
Over 20 residents of Sri Nagar and Sarada Colony in Guntur city fell sick and suffered from diarrhoea and vomiting after reportedly consuming contaminated water on Saturday. Following this, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri visited the affected areas, conducted a door-to-door inspection and interacted with the public. She said the chlorine level in the water supplied to the residents was within healthy limits.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini along with district collector Venugopal Reddy held a review meeting with health and municipal officials at the collectorate on Sunday on the situation in the affected areas and the steps taken.
She announced the constitution of the five-member committee to probe the reasons that led to the contamination of water.
Meanwhile, the municipal commissioner said as many as 32 teams comprising ANMs, volunteers, health department officials and doctors have been deployed in affected areas to provide all required medical assistance and guidance to the public. Health camps have been set up to provide medical services at all local PHCs and UPHCs round-the-clock.
Kirthi Cherukuri said a control room has been set up at the District Medical and Health Office to monitor the situation round-the-clock and the public can call 8341396104 for any information and assistance. She urged the public not to panic and asserted that the district administration is taking all necessary steps to provide safe drinking water.
GGH superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar said out of the 21 people admitted at the hospital, seven were discharged on Sunday.