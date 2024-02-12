Five-member panel to probe Guntur water contamination

GUNTUR: A five-member committee has been constituted to investigate the death of one person and hospitalisation of 21 others allegedly due to the consumption of contaminated water in Guntur city.

Over 20 residents of Sri Nagar and Sarada Colony in Guntur city fell sick and suffered from diarrhoea and vomiting after reportedly consuming contaminated water on Saturday. Following this, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri visited the affected areas, conducted a door-to-door inspection and interacted with the public. She said the chlorine level in the water supplied to the residents was within healthy limits.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini along with district collector Venugopal Reddy held a review meeting with health and municipal officials at the collectorate on Sunday on the situation in the affected areas and the steps taken.