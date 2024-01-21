YSRC reshuffle causes discontent in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR : After the appointment of YSRC in charges for seven Assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies in the erstwhile undivided Anantapur district for the ensuing elections, some BC and SC leaders seem to have felt perceived favouritism towards a particular community in the whole exercise.

Deepika Venugopal Reddy has been appointed as the YSRC in charge of Hindupur. Women and Child Welfare Minister KV Ushashree Charan has been shifted to Penukonda.

Maqbool Ahmed has been appointed in charge of Kadiri and Talari Rangaiah for Kalyanadurgam. Sitting Penukonda MLA M Shankar Narayana has been appointed as in charge of Anantapur Lok Sabha constituency, and Joladarashi Shanta for Hindupur LS segment.

The YSRC leadership has made surprise choices in the subsequent lists of constituency in charges.

Mettu Govinda Reddy has replaced sitting MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy in Rayadurgam. M Veeranjaneyulu and E Lakkappa have been appointed incharges of Singanamala and Madakasira (SC Reserved) Assembly segments.

Notably, candidates from the Reddy community have been chosen for Hindupur, Penukonda and Rayadurgam. Speculation is rife about possible changes in some more segments after the announcement of TDP candidates. After the reshuffle of candidates, confusion seems to be prevalent in the YSRC cadre.

Questions have been raised regarding shifting of Ushashree Charan to Penukonda from Kalyandurgam even after reports that her public support has declined. The reluctance and silence of many leaders from Penukonda seem to have contributed to the intricacies of the situation.

The appointment of Shankar Narayana, who hails from Penukonda, as Anantapur Lok Sabha candidate, seems to have attracted resistance from local cadre, who are not willing to extend wholehearted support to him in the ensuing elections. The denial of tickets to Aluru Sambasiva Reddy and his wife, and sitting Singanamala MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathi has raised several eyebrows in the party.

Lakkappa is said to have been appointed as in charge of Madakasira constituency due to strong support from three leaders belonging to the Reddy community.