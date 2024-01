SANGIVALASA (VISAKHAPATNAM) : Likening the Assembly elections to the Kurkshetra war, YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said his Pandava Army is ready to face the Kauravas led by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his ally Pawan Kalyan, the president of Jana Sena Party.

Addressing a huge gathering of party cadre and supporters at Sangivalasa in Bheemili constituency on Saturday, he said the YSRC is ‘Siddham’ (ready) for the elections and to achieve Target 175. Sounding the poll bugle, Jagan said, “They may think that they can trap me in the Padmavyuham deceitfully. But I am not like Abhimanyu to be entrapped by them. I am like Arujn, who will smash the Padmavyuham. All our government schemes are my arrows, and people’s blessings are my missiles. People who bless me and my party protect me like Krishna.”

Asserting that 2024 will mark the victory march of YSRC for the next 25 years, Jagan said he is heading into the elections with full confidence as his government has implemented 99% of the poll promises, “something that has never happened before”, bringing about a sea change in different sectors, especially in village administration, education, and women empowerment.

Winning all Assembly & LS seats possible: Jagan

Further, he exhorted the YSRC cadre to go from door to door and explain people about the various initiatives and schemes launched by the government “that brought about Jagan-marked transformation” over the last 56 months, and seek their mandate.

Elaborating on the roadmap for the cadre to follow over the next 70 days, he asserted that winning all 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha segments is very much possible as there is visible change in the State.

Lashing out at the TDP supremo, Jagan said, “Even though 75-year-old Chandrababu Naidu served as chief minister thrice and administered the State for 14 years, he never thought of doing any good for the people and hence he is eager for forming alliances and announcing new promises. This time they might not even get 23 seats like in 2019. They do not even have candidates who can contest from 175 seats.”