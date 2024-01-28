YSR Congress Party MLA Koneti Adimulam resigns

TIRUPATI: In a major setback to ruling YSRC, the party's Sathyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam has resigned from the party expressing his dissent over the leadership asking him to contest from Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming election.

The MLA was asked to contest the MP seat in place of sitting MP Dr M Gurumurthy. Gurumurthy was appointed as incharge of Satyavedu constituency recently.

Adimulam expressed his dissatisfaction over the party leadership while interacting with media here on Sunday. He made allegations that the YSRC has not considered his work in the constituency. It is learnt that Adimulam has made his ground ready in advance for contesting the elections in Sathyavedu.