Andhra Pradesh: Officials extend support to rape victim's family

KURNOOL : Nandyal district Collector G Raja Kumari swiftly ordered aid for the family of eight-year-old girl who was allegedly raped, murdered and dumped into the backwaters of the River Krishna near Muchumarri Lift Irrigation water pump house in Pagidyala mandal.

She prompted Pagidala mandal officials from various department to visit the victim’s home and provide support for her grieving parents, Boya Gujjula Maddilety and Sujatha.

In a compassionate gesture towards the victim’s family, the education department has arranged for the deceased girl’s elder sister, Jyoti, currently studying in Class VII to join Kasturba Gandhi Balikala Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Pagidala mandal headquarters and assured that Jyoti will receive free hostel accommodations and education. Since her younger brother, studying in Class III had no interest in staying in a hostel at present, officials swore to provide free education along with a hostel at any government residential schools across the district in future.