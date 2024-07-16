NMC refuses permission to five new medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of National Medical Commission (NMC) has recently permitted the establishment of five new medical colleges for the academic year 2024-25, creating a wave of optimism across the State.
However, the enthusiasm was short-lived as the NMC has refused to issue the Letter of Permission (LOP) necessary for college admissions, citing inadequate facilities after the inspection of the NMC Expert Committee. NEET UG aspirants expecting to study MBBS course at Markapur, Madanapalle, Adoni, Paderu and Pulivendula medical colleges this year will now have to wait.
The NMC’s inspection on June 24, 2024, revealed multiple deficiencies in faculty and infrastructure in the new medical colleges, allegedly a legacy of the previous YSRC government’s hasty and faulty planning.
The tender agreements for these colleges were signed late, leaving insufficient time for the completion of necessary civil works. Markapur and Madanapalle’s agreements were signed in February 2023, Adoni and Pulivendula in December 2022, and Paderu in June 2021.
According to engineers of the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC), it takes at least 30 months to complete the major civil works of new medical colleges.
Out of the total Rs 2,425 crore sanctioned for the five medical colleges, only Rs 533 crore (22%) has been spent. Payments worth Rs 188 crore have been pending since July 2023, leading to halt in construction works. Notably, only 6% of the approved cost of Madanapalle college has been spent, with similar underexpenditure of 10% at Markapur and Adoni. Paderu and Pulivendula colleges fared slightly better with spending of 23% and 58% of sanctioned funds.
According to official sources, the previous government failed to release Rs 198 crore from Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and Special Assistance for Capital Investment (SACI). Paderu medical college, receiving Central assistance, has seen slow progress due to the non-release of funds. The other four colleges, supported by NABARD loans, also faced funding issues.
The NMC experts committee reported significant faculty shortages, including 51% of professors, 46% of associate professors and 26% of assistant professors. College-wise deficiencies were highest in Pulivendula (48%) and Markapur (42%), and they were least in case of Madanapalle (13%).
The new government formed on June 12, 2024, had less than two weeks before the NMC inspection. The present administration has attributed the deficiencies in new medical colleges to the previous government’s mismanagement, which could not be rectified in such a short time.
Now, the new government will face a challenging task in meeting NMC standards within a short period. Ensuring timely completion of civil works, resolving financial bottlenecks, and recruiting adequate faculty are critical to obtain LOP for the ensuing academic year.
Speaking to TNIE, Director of Medical Education Dr Narasimham said the NMC approval for the five new colleges is pending. After creating the necessary infrastructure as per the guidelines of NMC, it can be urged to send the expert committee again to inspect the facilities for the issuance of LOP, he said.