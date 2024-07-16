NMC refuses permission to five new medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh

The NMC’s inspection on June 24, 2024, revealed multiple deficiencies in faculty and infrastructure in the new medical colleges, allegedly a legacy of the previous YSRC government’s hasty and faulty planning.

The tender agreements for these colleges were signed late, leaving insufficient time for the completion of necessary civil works. Markapur and Madanapalle’s agreements were signed in February 2023, Adoni and Pulivendula in December 2022, and Paderu in June 2021.

According to engineers of the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC), it takes at least 30 months to complete the major civil works of new medical colleges.

Out of the total Rs 2,425 crore sanctioned for the five medical colleges, only Rs 533 crore (22%) has been spent. Payments worth Rs 188 crore have been pending since July 2023, leading to halt in construction works. Notably, only 6% of the approved cost of Madanapalle college has been spent, with similar underexpenditure of 10% at Markapur and Adoni. Paderu and Pulivendula colleges fared slightly better with spending of 23% and 58% of sanctioned funds.

According to official sources, the previous government failed to release Rs 198 crore from Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and Special Assistance for Capital Investment (SACI). Paderu medical college, receiving Central assistance, has seen slow progress due to the non-release of funds. The other four colleges, supported by NABARD loans, also faced funding issues.

The NMC experts committee reported significant faculty shortages, including 51% of professors, 46% of associate professors and 26% of assistant professors. College-wise deficiencies were highest in Pulivendula (48%) and Markapur (42%), and they were least in case of Madanapalle (13%).