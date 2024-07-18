Nandyal rape case: Two cops suspended for negligence in duty after missing complaint registered

KURNOOL: Kurnool range DIG Ch Vijaya Rao on Wednesday issued suspension orders against Nandikotkur Rural Circle Inspector O Vijaya Bashkar and Muchumarri SI R Jayasekhar in connection with the rape and murder of a minor girl in Muchumarri village of Nandyal district.

The two police officers were suspended for negligence in performing their duty after a missing complaint in the case was registered at the Machumarri Police Station.

Further, the DIG also warned other police personnel of strict action, if they are found negligent. The girl, who went missing on July 7, was allegedly raped, murdered and pushed into a canal by three minors.