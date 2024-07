RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/KAKINADA: The incessant rains in Godavari districts have thrown life out of gear, resulting in crops, particularly paddy, being damaged, submerged roads and floodwater entering a few houses on Friday.

One person was washed away in the Yerrakalva stream in Tirugudem village under Nidadavolu Assembly constituency. The deceased, identified as Gantasala Venkateswara Rao (55), was swept by strong currents when he ventured out for fishing. Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, who visited the submerged villages along with East Godavari district Collector P Prasanthi, in Nidadavolu said paddy crop was submerged in Kamsalipalem, Singavaram, and Ravimetla villages. He said nearly 13,000 acres of paddy fields were submerged in the rainwater. Each farmer had invested `20,000 per acre to cultivate the crop. With inflows to the River Godavari rising, four lakh cusecs water was discharged into the sea from Polavaram spillway and Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage.

Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala said floodwater has been released at the rate of 3.5 lakh cusecs from Cotton Barrage. Flood surge is likely to reach seven lakh cusecs, he added.

People of island villages at Burugulanka jetty in P Gannavaram mandal were extremely inconvenienced as the temporary path to cross the River Vashishta was washed away Thursday night.

Naidu takes stock of flood situation

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to take all possible steps to safeguard the lives and property of people. On Friday, he conducted a video conference with the Collectors and SPs of the districts most affected by rains. He instructed them to plan in advance to mitigate loss of life

Officials ensure safety of 2,319 people living on four Konaseema islands

The road made of sand and mud in the river bed faces the brunt of the rains every year with the release of water from the Dowleswaram barrage. As a result, residents of Udimudi Lanka, G Pedapudi Lanka, Arigelavari Peta and Burugulanka villages are forced to rely on boats to travel until the floods subside.

Officials have taken measures to ensure the safety of 2,319 residents living on these four island villages. The villagers have been provided with mechanised boats and life jackets for transportation across the river. Release of water from the River Godavari has resulted in several fish ponds being submerged in Konaseema district. Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi in Sakhinetipalli mandal is on the verge of being inundated.

Konaseema Collector Mahesh Kumar directed officials to take all preemptive measures at the mandal level for the rescue operations. On Friday, special officers of nine flooded mandals held a video conference with the division and mandal-level officials.

In West Godavari district, as several streams in Eluru and ASR districts are overflowing, the administration alerted people and asked them to move to shelter homes in nearby villages.

On Friday, floodwater entered the Gandi Pochamma temple at Gonduru village in Devipatnam mandal of ASR district. She said pregnant women, children and senior citizens were shifted to shelter camps as a precautionary measure.

Due to a breach to the Peda Vagu project, Kammarigudem, Alluri Nagar, Medepalli, Madhavaram, Ramavaram, Gullavai and Ontibanda villages were affected in Polavaram Assembly constituency.