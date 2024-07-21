Incessant rains submerge roads, paddy fields in Andhra districts

VIJAYAWADA: Incessant rains that have been lashing NTR and Krishna districts have thrown life out of gear. The downpour has resulted in significant waterlogging on roads and landfills. Paddy crop in a few mandals, including Totlavalluru, were submerged in floodwater. Two houses in Vijaywada were damaged due to landslips.
Additionally, nine of the 61 gates of the Prakasam Barrage were lifted by one feet to release surplus water at the rate of 7,879 cusecs into the canals on Saturday. River Conservator and Executive Engineer of Krishna Central Division in Vijayawada issued an alert to residents living upstream and downstream of Prakasam Barrage to ensure their safety.
Residents and authorities in the affected areas were urged to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions. Further, officials said they are continuously monitoring the inflows and adjusting the outflows accordingly. Efforts have been intensified to evacuate residents in low-lying areas to safer locations.
Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra enquired about the flood situation in erstwhile Krishna district, and spoke to Collectors of Krishna and NTR district, Dr Balaji and Dr A Srujana, over the phone on Saturday. He instructed them to take all measures to save lives. He also directed them to alert residents of low-lying areas.
A control room has been set up in the Krishna District Collectorate, Machilipatnam to intensify relief efforts following heavy rains over the past three days. Collector DK Balaji said people can call control room number 08672252572 for assistance, if they are facing rain-related problems. He also mentioned that committees have been formed at the district and division levels to manage the flood situation in the district.
It has been learnt that rainwater entered into the Machilipatnam Divisional Revenue Office (DRO), resulting in some records getting wet. As a result, officials had to dry the wet records under the fans.
In Avanigadda, water hyacinth was removed from the Gunderu drain on the directions of local MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad. Prasad took the initiative with funds sanctioned by the State government.
In Thiruvuru constituency, Collector Srijana inspected the dilapidated bridge at Vinagadapa in Gampalagudem mandal. She acknowledged the difficulties faced by residents of about 20 villages, who are forced to take a detour of 20-30 kms.