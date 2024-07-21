Incessant rains submerge roads, paddy fields in Andhra districts

VIJAYAWADA: Incessant rains that have been lashing NTR and Krishna districts have thrown life out of gear. The downpour has resulted in significant waterlogging on roads and landfills. Paddy crop in a few mandals, including Totlavalluru, were submerged in floodwater. Two houses in Vijaywada were damaged due to landslips.

Additionally, nine of the 61 gates of the Prakasam Barrage were lifted by one feet to release surplus water at the rate of 7,879 cusecs into the canals on Saturday. River Conservator and Executive Engineer of Krishna Central Division in Vijayawada issued an alert to residents living upstream and downstream of Prakasam Barrage to ensure their safety.

Residents and authorities in the affected areas were urged to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions. Further, officials said they are continuously monitoring the inflows and adjusting the outflows accordingly. Efforts have been intensified to evacuate residents in low-lying areas to safer locations.

Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra enquired about the flood situation in erstwhile Krishna district, and spoke to Collectors of Krishna and NTR district, Dr Balaji and Dr A Srujana, over the phone on Saturday. He instructed them to take all measures to save lives. He also directed them to alert residents of low-lying areas.