RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : As rains continued to batter the Godavari districts, a high alert has been sounded in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Eluru, Alluri Sitarama Raju, East and West Godavari districts on Sunday.

In Kovvur, a 25-year-old man is feared to have drowned in the River Godavari. According to CI Jagadeeswara Rao, the man, identified as Pasupuleti Vamsi Krishna, was to leave for Australia soon for higher studies.

A native of Avapadu village in Nallajerla mandal, East Godavari district, Vamsi had gone to Rajahmahendravaram for some work on Friday. When he did not return home, his parents filed a complaint with the Kovvur police on Saturday. During the search, his bike and mobile phone were found near Yerinamma bathing ghat in Kovvur.

Police suspect that Vamsi might have been washed away when he went near the river to attend nature’s call. The police launched search operations to trace the body in the river, but could not as it was in spate. Kovvur police have registered a case and a probe is underway.

Inflows to Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram, Rajahmahendravaram also continued to surge on Sunday. Surplus water was released from the Polavaram project through its spillway at a rate of 8.5 lakh cusecs. The first warning is likely to be issued by Sunday midnight at the barrage, said Superintendent Engineer G Srinivas Rao. He added the first warning will be issued once the discharge rate of the surplus water reaches 10 lakh cusecs.An alert has been sounded in all 70 island villages in the Godavari delta.