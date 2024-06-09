Foolproof arrangements for Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as Chief Minister of the State at 11.27 am on June 12. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram in Krishna district.

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad reviewed the arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony. The Chief Secretary directed officials to make elaborate security arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers of other States and several other dignitaries will attend it.

The government has appointed PS Pradyumna, Secretary (Transport, Roads and Buildings) as State coordinator for the swearing-in ceremony.

Holding a meeting with Additional DG S Bagchi, IGs SV Rajasekhar Babu and GVG Ashok Kumar, NTR District Police Commissioner PHD Ramakrishna, Krishna and NTR District Collectors DK Balaji and S Dilli Rao, at the Gannavaram Airport conference hall on Saturday, Pradyumna reviewed the arrangements.

Besides instructing the officials to complete the land levelling work and removal of bushes immediately, he said arrangements for barricading, division of blocks, sanitation and other things should be made at the venue. Passes should be issued to VIPs and uninterrupted power supply should be ensured, he said.

The Principal Secretary further directed the officials to prepare route map to ensure the smooth passage of convoys of Prime Minister, Chief Ministers of other States and Governor to the venue.