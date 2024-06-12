Chandrababu Naidu takes oath as CM of Andhra Pradesh for 4th term

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh at a grand event held at Kesarapalli on the outskirts of Vijayawada on Wednesday morning.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president and union minister JP Nadda, a host of national leaders, and celebrities like Konidela Chiranjeevi and Rajnikanth were among those present on the occasion.
Along with Naidu, 24 others including three from Jana Sena Party and one from BJP were sworn-in as Cabinet ministers. Governor S Abdul Naseer administered oath of office and secrecy to Naidu and his Cabinet colleagues.
Prominent among those who were inducted into Naidu's cabinet include Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, TDP AP unit chief K Atchannaidu and seniors like Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, Nimmala Ramanaidu, and P Narayana. The Cabinet includes three women, one from minority community and one from ST community.
Earlier, Naidu received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Gannavaram airport and reached the venue. This marks Naidu's fourth term as Chief Minister over his four-decade political career, and his second term as Chief Minister of the bifurcated Andhra Pradesh.