Chandrababu Naidu takes oath as CM of Andhra Pradesh for 4th term

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh at a grand event held at Kesarapalli on the outskirts of Vijayawada on Wednesday morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president and union minister JP Nadda, a host of national leaders, and celebrities like Konidela Chiranjeevi and Rajnikanth were among those present on the occasion.

Along with Naidu, 24 others including three from Jana Sena Party and one from BJP were sworn-in as Cabinet ministers. Governor S Abdul Naseer administered oath of office and secrecy to Naidu and his Cabinet colleagues.