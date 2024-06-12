Modi, Amit Shah to attend Andhra CM's swearing-in ceremony

Elaborate security arrangements have been made with the NSG taking control over the venue of the ceremony.

Speaking to NDA MLAs meeting earlier in the day, Naidu hinted at Pawan Kalyan being inducted into the Cabinet. Speculation is rife that the JSP chief will be given the deputy CM’s post. In such a scenario, Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh won’t be a part of the Cabinet, sources said. He would be given the responsibility of overseeing party affairs and might even be elevated to the top post in the TDP.

Earlier in the day, Andhra Governor S Abdul Nazeer invited Naidu to form the government after a delegation of NDA MLAs met him and conveyed their decision to elect Naidu as the NDA Legislature Party leader.

Soon after taking charge as CM, Naidu is likely to sign a file for conducting a mega DSC (District Selection Committee) exam to fill vacant teacher posts across the State.

Meanwhile, Naidu said Amaravati will be the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. He said Visakhapatnam will be developed as a financial capital.

The NDA registered a thumping victory in AP winning 164 of the 175 Assembly seats and 21 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats.