All set for Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony on June 12

A spacious stage, 80 feet length, 60 feet in width and 8 feet high, has been built at the venue for the event, which will be witnessed by more than one lakh people who are expected to attend the ceremony. Three massive German hanger tents have been set up for the attendees.

Special Officer G Veerapandian is overseeing the setting up of 36 galleries for the people’s representatives, their families, judges, All India Service officers, special guests, VVIPs, VIPs, and media representatives. Teams for water, sanitation and medical services have been formed for each gallery, with charges coordinating with these teams.

Tight security measures will be in place under SPG IG Navneet Kumar Mehta, especially since the PM will be attending the event. An Advance Security Coordination was conducted on Sunday to prepare for the PM’s visit.

The SPG reviewed the PM’s convoy route from the venue to Gannavaram Airport and expressed satisfaction after a trial run. Approach roads have been constructed to connect the main venue with various key points, including the petrol station next to the Gannavaram National Highway, NTR Government Veterinary College, and parking lots near Kesarapalli Mustabad Road, Elite Vistas, and Medha Towers.

Precautions have been taken to ensure an uninterrupted power supply with electric lights and tents set up to mitigate any issues from rain. Three stages have been erected, with two auxiliary stages beside the main dais, all equipped with LED screens.

On Tuesday, BJP leaders Sidharth Nath Singh and D Purandeswari inspected the venue and discussed security measures with DGP Harish Kumar Gupta.