TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu elected as NDA's CM candidate in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu has been elected as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the NDA, on Tuesday.
Naidu will be sworn-in as the Chief Minister for the second time in the bifurcated Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other NDA leaders.
Jana Sena Party Legislature Party leader Pawan Kalyan proposed the name of Naidu as the CM candidate while BJP state chief Daggubati Purandeswari seconded it amid thunderous applause from the elected legislators of the Alliance.
Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said the Alliance registered a thumping victory by winning 164 of the 175 Assembly seats. " It is a record of sorts to get such a mandate,'' he said.
Naidu said the people of the State have reposed their faith on the Alliance and there is every need for the Centre to support us.
"I have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to extend support to us and they have assured of all possible support,'' Naidu said.
Naidu, who would be swearing-in as CM for the fourth time in his four decade political career, said people of the State, who were settled in other States and even abroad, came all the way to vote responsibly and bring down the arrogant regime (of the YSRC).
Earlier, Pawan Kalyan was elected as JSP Legislature Party leader by its MLAs, at the party office at Mangalagiri.
BJP State Chief Purandeswari too held a meeting of the party MLAs where she asked them to abide by the high command's decision on the BJPLP leader. The NDA comprising TDP-JSP-BJP won 164 of the 175 Assembly seats and 21 of the 25 MP seats in Andhra Pradesh. The TDP won 135, JSP 21 and BJP 8.