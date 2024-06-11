TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu elected as NDA's CM candidate in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu has been elected as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the NDA, on Tuesday.

Naidu will be sworn-in as the Chief Minister for the second time in the bifurcated Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other NDA leaders.

Jana Sena Party Legislature Party leader Pawan Kalyan proposed the name of Naidu as the CM candidate while BJP state chief Daggubati Purandeswari seconded it amid thunderous applause from the elected legislators of the Alliance.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said the Alliance registered a thumping victory by winning 164 of the 175 Assembly seats. " It is a record of sorts to get such a mandate,'' he said.

Naidu said the people of the State have reposed their faith on the Alliance and there is every need for the Centre to support us.