Arrangements for Chandrababu Naidu’s oath taking at brisk pace

Pradyumna, who is also the coordinating officer for the oath taking ceremony, along with other officials inspected the ongoing arrangements at the IT Park in Kesarapalli village of Gannavaram mandal, the venue for the swearing-in ceremony, on Monday.

While conducting a meeting with the officials, Pradyumna said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers of several other States, Union Ministers and other public representatives will be attending the swearing-in-ceremony of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. Further, he directed the officials to make proper arrangements at the main dais.

He said arrangements will be made in all districts to telecast the swearing-in-ceremony of the Chief Minister by installing LED screens.

As many as 36 galleries in three categories will be set up for public representatives, their families, Judges, AIS officers, special guests, VVIPs, VIPs and mediapersons.

PM Modi to leave for Bhubaneswar after event

During a meeting with officials to review arrangements for PM Modi’s visit, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad said that after attending Naidu’s swearing-in-ceremony from 11 am to 12.30 pm, the Prime Minister will leave for Bhubaneswar from Gannavaram airport at 12.40 pm