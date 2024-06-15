Kuwait fire tragedy: Andhra CM announces Rs 5 lakh aid to kin of deceased

VIJAYAWADA : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the victims who died in the fire accident in Kuwait.

The financial assistance would be given under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) and the ministers of the districts concerned would be distributing the cheques to the families.

It may be recalled that 45 Indians were killed in the massive inferno that broke out in Kuwait. Of the total, three are from Andhra Pradesh.

The victims were identified as Thamada Lokanadham of Sompeta (Srikakulam), Molleti Satyanarayana and Meesala Eeswarudu (East Godavari).

According to an official release, the mortal remains arrived at New Delhi on Friday afternoon. From there, the mortal remains would be flown to Visakhapatnam on Saturday and would be transported to the respective villages of the victims.