YSRCP leader Padmanabham changes name after failing to defeat Pawan Kalyan in assembly poll

The septuagenarian changed his name following the victory of Kalyan from Pithapuram Assembly constituency. In the run-up to the polls, the YSRCP leader had challenged that he would defeat Kalyan.

Nobody forced me to change my name. I have changed it on my own volition, Reddy told the media.

However, he complained that the Janasena chief's fans and followers were allegedly abusing him. The youth who love you (Kalyan) are incessantly dropping expletive messages.

Reddy, a prominent Kapu community leader and former minister has campaigned for Kapu reservation. He joined the YSRCP a few months before the elections.