Andhra Pradesh: New DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao to focus on law and order

VIJAYAWADA : The 1989 batch IPS officer Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao officially took charge as Director General of Police (DGP) at Andhra Pradesh Police headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday morning.

Early in the morning before assuming office, he along with his wife had visited the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) and offered special prayers to the presiding deity Kanaka Durga. The temple priests and officials welcomed the couple with traditional honours and offered them ‘teertha prasadams’ and a portrait of Goddess Kanaka Durga. Tirumala Rao received guard of honour and other senior police officers of various wings met him in his chambers and wished him all success. Later, he reviewed the law and order situation and the security in place for the ongoing Assembly sessions.

Speaking to TNIE, the DGP said that the police department will witness a slew of reforms with focus on transparency, accountability and corruption-free policing in the coming days. He further said maintaining law and order in AP is his top priority and warned trouble mongers will be dealt sternly. He further said a meeting in length will be convened soon with all the SPs and CPs.

Bagchi is new DG for State Disaster Management

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Shanka Bratha Bagchi took charge as Director General (DG) for State Disaster Management and Fire services in the office headquarters located near Pandit Nehru Bus Station on Friday. The State government on Thursday transferred PV Sunil Kumar asking him to report at GAD.