Yoga, only way to strengthen body and mind: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav

VIJAYAWADA : Minister for Health Y Satya Kumar Yadav took part in the International Yoga Day celebrations held at A Plus Convention Centre in Vijayawada on Friday. Highlighting that yoga is the only way to strengthen both the body and mind, he underscored this year’s theme, ‘Yoga for Self and Society’.

He acknowledged the efforts of PM Narendra Modi in popularising yoga worldwide, resulting in over 175 countries practising yoga today, which is a source of pride for 140 crore Indians. He added that yoga and meditation are excellent tools to connect with nature and support mental development.

Special Chief Secretary (Health) MT Krishna Babu, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao, MLAs Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao and N Eswara Rao and several others were present.