Two more Vande Bharat trains for Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Port City is set to get two more Vande Bharat Express trains: Visakhapatnam to Puri, and Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag the trains off on March 12. Currently, one Vande Bharat train runs between Vizag and Secunderabad.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the completed portions of two doubling projects between Kottavalasa and Koraput, and from Koraput to Rayagada. He will also inaugurate completed portions of Vizianagaram - Titlagarh third line project, goods shed, and One Station-One Product stalls in the division.

The introduction of two more Vande Bharat trains and the inauguration of the infrastructure projects are expected to enhance connectivity and contribute to the overall development of the region.