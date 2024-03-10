Two more Vande Bharat trains for Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Port City is set to get two more Vande Bharat Express trains: Visakhapatnam to Puri, and Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag the trains off on March 12. Currently, one Vande Bharat train runs between Vizag and Secunderabad.
PM Modi will also inaugurate the completed portions of two doubling projects between Kottavalasa and Koraput, and from Koraput to Rayagada. He will also inaugurate completed portions of Vizianagaram - Titlagarh third line project, goods shed, and One Station-One Product stalls in the division.
The introduction of two more Vande Bharat trains and the inauguration of the infrastructure projects are expected to enhance connectivity and contribute to the overall development of the region.
The Vande Bharat train between Puri and Vizag (20841) will run for six days, except Saturday. It will leave Puri at 5.15 am and will reach Vizag at 11.30 am on the same day. In the return direction, train no. 20842 will leave Vizag at 3.40 pm and reach Puri at 9.55 pm. The train will halt at Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road and Vizianagaram.
The second Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam (20707) will operate on six days except Thursday. It will leave Secunderabad at 5.05 am and reach Vizag at 1.50 pm on the same day.
In the return direction, train no. 20708 will leave the Steel City at 2.45 pm and reach Secunderabad at 11.20 pm. The train will halt at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Samalkot.
On the inaugural day, the trains will run with open path timings after they are flagged off by the Prime Minister. Dates for regular running of trains will be notified later, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division AK Tripathi said in a statement.