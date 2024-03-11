AP: One dies, two hurt in stampede at Siddham meet

ONGOLE: Two YSRC workers died in separate incidents when they attended the Siddham meeting at Medarametla in Bapatla district on Sunday evening. A stampede occurred at the entrance of the venue while all the cadre started leaving the place at once after the end of the meeting.

Two party workers and an ASI, who was on bandobast duty, fell down. Within no time, the police cleared the area and brought out the two workers and the ASI. But their efforts went in vain and one YSRC worker died. The ASI, who hails from Chittoor, and the other party worker were injured in the incident and shifted to Ongole Hospital.