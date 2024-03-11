Explain why you joined hands with BJP: APCC chief to Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the tripartite alliance among the TDP, JSP and BJP as an unholy pact, APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy questioned the yellow party and its staunch ally Jana Sena about the need for trucking with the saffron party, which did nothing for Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to mediapersons at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada on Sunday, Sharmila ridiculed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his comments that he had profound respect for the BJP. “Why respect? For not according Special Category Status to AP as promised? Not giving funds for the Polavaram project and not implementing assurances given during the State bifurcation?” she asked.

Likening Naidu to a chameleon, the APPC chief said, “He changes his colours (stance) as per the situation and his requirements. It is time for Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan to explain to the people why they allied with the BJP, which has deceived the State.”