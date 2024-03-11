Explain why you joined hands with BJP: APCC chief to Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the tripartite alliance among the TDP, JSP and BJP as an unholy pact, APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy questioned the yellow party and its staunch ally Jana Sena about the need for trucking with the saffron party, which did nothing for Andhra Pradesh.
Speaking to mediapersons at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada on Sunday, Sharmila ridiculed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his comments that he had profound respect for the BJP. “Why respect? For not according Special Category Status to AP as promised? Not giving funds for the Polavaram project and not implementing assurances given during the State bifurcation?” she asked.
Likening Naidu to a chameleon, the APPC chief said, “He changes his colours (stance) as per the situation and his requirements. It is time for Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan to explain to the people why they allied with the BJP, which has deceived the State.”
Continuing her tirade against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, she said if the TDP and JSP have a formal alliance with the saffron party, the YSRC is maintaining an informal alliance. She accused Jagan of misusing the State revenue for his party’s ‘Siddham’ meetings. “For each meeting, Rs 90 crore is being spent and till date Rs 600 crore has been spent,” she alleged.
Terming Jagan a cheat, she said the promised Rs 2.3 lakh crore was nowhere to be found even after five years. “Where is the promised mega DSC?” she questioned.
Lashing out at the BJP for going back on the promises made to the people of the country in general and of the State in particular, Sharmila questioned where are the promised 20 crore jobs. “Justice to youth in the country can only be done by the Congress. Our promise of social security is set in stone,” she asserted.