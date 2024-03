VIJAYAWADA: After prolonged deliberations, the tripartite alliance between the TDP, JSP and BJP was officially finalised on Saturday.

A joint statement released in the evening by BJP national president JP Nadda, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan said, “Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP, the TDP and the JSP, as being committed for the progress of the country and the upliftment of State and people of Andhra Pradesh, have decided to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections together in Andhra Pradesh.”

However, the parties are yet to reveal details of the sharing of seats. According to the joint statement, announcement regarding the seat-sharing would be out in a day or two.

Highlighting the relationship that the BJP and TDP share, the statement read, “TDP joined the NDA in 1996 and has worked together successfully in Atal Ji and Narendra Modi Ji’s governments. In 2014, the TDP and the BJP fought the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections together.”

It may be pertinent to note that the JSP, too, had supported both the parties in 2014.