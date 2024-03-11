ISRO scientist warns against RK Beach for FSB, recommends alternative sites

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Lawsons Bay, if appropriately developed, could be an excellent choice for the Floating Sea Bridge (FSB) project. But R.K. Beach is not the right place for structures like floating sea bridges. It is not only suitable but also dangerous, stated Dr SVV Arun Kumar, a scientist at the Space Application Centre at ISRO.

On February 25, Rajya Sabha member and YSR Congress North Andhra regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy, along with IT minister Gudivada Amarnath and Visakhapatnam Collector A Mallikarjuna, inaugurated the Floating Sea Bridge (FSB) near Kursura Submarine Museum along the RK Beach Road.

However, just a day after its inauguration, on February 26, reports of the floating sea bridge snapping surfaced on social media, causing concern. VMRDA commissioner and District Collector A. Mallikarjuna refuted these reports, stating that the bridge operating staff had detached the T Point (viewpoint) from the bridge and anchored it at a distance for further inspection to ensure its effectiveness. Since then, controversy has surrounded the incident and the new tourist attraction on the coastline.

In a conversation with the New Indian Express, Dr. S.V.V. Arun Kumar, a scientist at the Space Application Centre, ISRO, addressed doubts and discussed the suitability of the selected region for such a bridge.