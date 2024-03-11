ISRO scientist warns against RK Beach for FSB, recommends alternative sites

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Lawsons Bay, if appropriately developed, could be an excellent choice for the Floating Sea Bridge (FSB) project. But R.K. Beach is not the right place for structures like floating sea bridges. It is not only suitable but also dangerous, stated Dr SVV Arun Kumar, a scientist at the Space Application Centre at ISRO.
On February 25, Rajya Sabha member and YSR Congress North Andhra regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy, along with IT minister Gudivada Amarnath and Visakhapatnam Collector A Mallikarjuna, inaugurated the Floating Sea Bridge (FSB) near Kursura Submarine Museum along the RK Beach Road.
However, just a day after its inauguration, on February 26, reports of the floating sea bridge snapping surfaced on social media, causing concern. VMRDA commissioner and District Collector A. Mallikarjuna refuted these reports, stating that the bridge operating staff had detached the T Point (viewpoint) from the bridge and anchored it at a distance for further inspection to ensure its effectiveness. Since then, controversy has surrounded the incident and the new tourist attraction on the coastline.
In a conversation with the New Indian Express, Dr. S.V.V. Arun Kumar, a scientist at the Space Application Centre, ISRO, addressed doubts and discussed the suitability of the selected region for such a bridge.
"The stretch of RK Beach at Kurusura Museum is prone to rip currents. Several alternative locations could have been considered for the project instead of RK Beach. The most suitable places would be bay areas with a natural curve along the coastline, providing an ideal environment for recreational activities. In Visakhapatnam, Lawsons Bay, Rushikonda Beach, and the Kapuluppada region stand out as potential sites for such a project," Dr. Arun stated.
Speaking about alternative locations, Dr Arun suggested, "Lawsons Bay, if appropriately developed, could be an excellent choice for the project. Additionally, Rushikonda Beach, already designated as a Blue Flag beach with numerous ongoing tourism activities, presents an ideal setting for the floating sea bridge."
Regarding the potential disturbances to oceanic conditions, he stated, "The installation of such structures is likely to cause oceanic disturbances. While we perceive it as a floating bridge, it essentially functions as a groyne for the beach structure perpendicular to the shoreline. Although waves may pass beneath the bridge, it could impede the natural flow of sediments in the ocean."
He emphasised the need for thorough modelling studies and bathymetric assessments before undertaking such projects, adding, "It is essential to adhere to the principles of nature and avoid compromising the natural processes for the sake of development and tourism."
In a 2022 research study titled 'Identifying Rip Channels Along RK Beach, Visakhapatnam Using Video and Satellite Imagery Analysis,' conducted by Dr Arun Kumar and others from ISRO, NCES, and AU, it was revealed that RK Beach has become increasingly hazardous due to constant rip currents. The study reported that 60 people drowned at RK Beach alone in the last six years, with as many as 13 fatalities each in 2016, 2017, and 2021.
Efforts by TNIE to gather more information from the concerned authorities at VMRDA regarding the Floating Sea Bridge updates yielded no result.