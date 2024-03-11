Pact a necessity to oust YSRC govt: Andhra BJP chief

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari has felt that the electoral alliance with the TDP and the JSP is needed to dethrone the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the best interests of Andhra Pradesh.
Speaking after flagging off 18 digital campaign vehicles for nine parliamentary constituencies in the State on Sunday, Purandeswari said even Lord Rama has to seek the help of others to annihilate the evil in the form of Ravana and the tripartite alliance today is a necessity to punish the anti-people government in the State.
“In the best interests of the State, the alliance has been formed. We will abide by the decision of our party central leadership. As regards to seat sharing, it will be decided in a couple of days,” she said.
On the BJP campaign vehicles, she said they are meant to elicit the public opinion for the election manifesto. “The vehicles contain a box, in which the people can drop their suggestions, based on which the national and the State level manifestos of the party will be prepared. We are collecting opinions of 45,000 families in the State. Already, a rough draft has been prepared by the State election manifesto committee during its two sittings and the opinions elicited from the public too will be included before finalising it,” she explained.
Purandeswari eulogised the 10-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the campaign vehicles will also publicise what the Modi Sakar will do for the country and its people in the next five years. “Our basic principles and ideology is serving the poor and the downtrodden,” she asserted.