Pact a necessity to oust YSRC govt: Andhra BJP chief

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari has felt that the electoral alliance with the TDP and the JSP is needed to dethrone the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the best interests of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking after flagging off 18 digital campaign vehicles for nine parliamentary constituencies in the State on Sunday, Purandeswari said even Lord Rama has to seek the help of others to annihilate the evil in the form of Ravana and the tripartite alliance today is a necessity to punish the anti-people government in the State.

“In the best interests of the State, the alliance has been formed. We will abide by the decision of our party central leadership. As regards to seat sharing, it will be decided in a couple of days,” she said.