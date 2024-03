VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) on Monday submitted a chargesheet in the alleged multi-crore Amaravati assigned lands scam in the special ACB court in Vijayawada.

The sleuths have named TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu as accused number 1 and former municipal administration and urban development minister P Narayana as accused number 2 in the case.

The ACB court is also examining the CID’s request to consider realtor Kommareddy Brahmananda Reddy as a prosecution witness (approver).

Following a complaint lodged by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, the probe agency registered two FIRs in 2020 under IPC Sections 420, 409, 506, 166, 167, 217 and 109 read with 34, 35, 36, 37 and 120 (B), Sections 3(1)(g) & 3(2) (Va) of Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Section 7 of AP Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfer) Act and Section 13(2) read with 13(1) (c)&(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Naidu, Narayana, Thullur former tahsildar Anne Sudheer Babu and managing director of Ramakrishna Housing Private Limited KPV Anjani Kumar alias Bobby.

In the chargesheet, the APCID officials informed the court that around 1,100 acres of assigned lands, valued around Rs 4,400 crore, were purchased in violation of rules and misuse of powers. They pointed out that most of the lands belonged to the SCs and STs.

The CID has also learnt that Naidu and Narayana deliberately violated the binding legal advice given by the then Advocate General.