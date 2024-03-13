North Andhra Pradesh gets 1st Vande Bharat train

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually flagged off Vande Bharat Express between Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar amid much fanfare. This is the first Vande Bharat Express which covers North Andhra districts including Vizianagaram and Srikakulam.

This takes the total number of Vande Bharat trains operating from Visakhapatnam to three as there was already one existing Vande Bharat Express between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad, which was launched in January 2023.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the train along with other 10 Vande Bharat trains from Ahmedabad at 9.15 am. Another Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad was accorded a rousing reception when it reached the railway station late in the evening.

While Governor Abdul Nazeer, along with South Central Railway additional general manager R Dhananjayulu, took part in the inaugural event at Eluru, Visakhapatnam Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad attended the event at Vizag railway station and MP K Rammohan Naidu received the train at Srikakulam Road railway station.