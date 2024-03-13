North Andhra Pradesh gets 1st Vande Bharat train

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually flagged off Vande Bharat Express between Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar amid much fanfare. This is the first Vande Bharat Express which covers North Andhra districts including Vizianagaram and Srikakulam.
This takes the total number of Vande Bharat trains operating from Visakhapatnam to three as there was already one existing Vande Bharat Express between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad, which was launched in January 2023.
The Prime Minister inaugurated the train along with other 10 Vande Bharat trains from Ahmedabad at 9.15 am. Another Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad was accorded a rousing reception when it reached the railway station late in the evening.
While Governor Abdul Nazeer, along with South Central Railway additional general manager R Dhananjayulu, took part in the inaugural event at Eluru, Visakhapatnam Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad attended the event at Vizag railway station and MP K Rammohan Naidu received the train at Srikakulam Road railway station.
DRM Saurabh Prasad expressed happiness that Visakhapatnam was getting two more Vande Bharat trains one to Bhubaneswar and the other to Secunderabad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also dedicated the completed portions of two doubling projects in Kothavalasa-Koraput sections and Koraput-Rayagada lines, completed portions of Vizianag aram-Titlagarh third line project, goods shed at Dumuriput, One Station One Product (OSOP) stalls at 16 stations in the division.
In Vijayawada Division, three upgraded goods sheds at Tanuku, Bikkavolu and Eluru, and 67 One Station One Product (OSOP) stalls, along with Gudur–Bitragunta third line, Bitragunta–Karavadi–Chirala third line and Vijayawada Bypass Line were dedicated to the nation.
In Guntur Division, four railway line doubling projects were dedicated to the nation and as many as two Gati Shakti terminals, 21 OSOP stalls, and one coach restaurant at Guntur station were also inaugurated by the Prime Minister.
The four doubling projects, including Satuluru to Munumaka with Rs 144 crore, Savalyapuram to Cheekateegalapalem with Rs 153 crore, Jaggambotla Krishnapuram to Giddalur with Rs 225 crore, and Turlapadu to Jaggambotla Krishnapuram section doubling with Rs 189 crore. These will facilitate high-level passenger platforms and reduce the travelling time. Along with this, the works of the doubling project between Nallapadu to Nandyal with Rs 2,245 crore are progressing at fast pace.
SCR additional general manager R Dhananjayulu said that South Central Railway has taken up various projects which include 193 OSOP units, nine PM Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals, 11 goods sheds, two Jan Aushadhi Kendras, 14 double line, third line, gauge conversion and bypass lines, and three rail coach restaurants.
The Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam received a grand welcome at Vijayawada railway station. School children dressed up in attires of iconic freedom fighters, students, public and officials welcomed the Vande Bharat train with great enthusiasm.
Simultaneously, functions were also held at 18 other locations including Tanuku, Bikkavolu, Anakapalle, Tuni, Samalkot, Kakinada Town, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Kaikaluru, Tadepalligudem, Tenali, Bapatla, Singarayakonda, Bitragunta, Kavali, Narasapur, Gudivada and Machilipatnam railway stations.
Regular services to begin from March 17
The regular services of 20841/42 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Vande Bharat express will commence from March 17 and the regular services of 20707/08 Secunderabad -Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express will commence from March 13