Andhra Pradesh: Two arrested in Tenali woman’s suicide case

GUNTUR: The police on Thursday arrested two persons in connection with the alleged suicide of 32-year-old Gothi Geethanjali Devi due to social media trolling. Disclosing the case details at a press conference, Guntur SP Tushar Dudi said Pasumarthi Rambabu (46) of Singh Nagar in Vijayawada and Venkata Durga Rao (31) of Undi village in West Godavari district were arrested in connection with the woman’s suicide.

Geethanjali allegedly attempted to end her life on March 7 by jumping in front of a running train near Tenali railway station as she was distressed “due to the malicious trolling by TDP and JSP supporters on a video of her praising the State government’s schemes”.

She succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the Guntur GGH on March 11. The police registered an FIR under Sections 509, 306 of IPC and Section 67 of IT Act.

“Using open-source intelligence, cyber teams and other resources, we have compiled a database of accounts that were used to harass Geethanjali. From this database, as many as 60 social media accounts through which malicious comments were posted have been identified. Legal action will be taken against other individuals involved in the case,” the SP said.