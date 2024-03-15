‘Naidu & co made tall promises in 2014, failed’: Andhra CM

BANAGANAPALLI (KURNOOL): Castigating the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP alliance, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the three parties have joined hands ahead of the elections only to cheat people like they did in 2014. “They have announced a war against the future of the people and not the YSRC,” he asserted.

Jagan was addressing a public meeting held at Banaganapalli in Nandyal district to disburse Rs 629.37 crore under YSR EBC Nestham on Thursday. As many as 4,19,583 women received Rs 15,000 each under the scheme. The amount would be directly credited into the bank accounts of poor women aged between 45 to 60 years, and belonging to Kshatriya, Arya Vaishya, Brahmana, Reddy, Kamma, Velama and other OC communities.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the National Law University at Jagannatha Gattu in Kallur mandal of Kurnool district. The institute will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 1,011 crore in 150 acres.

Emphasising that credibility is crucial in politics, Jagan opined that the TDP, JSP and BJP lack the very same. “In 2014, the same alliance made tall promises, but kept none. Pamphlets, signed by Naidu, with a plethora of promises were distributed to people. They promised farm loan waiver, SHG loan waiver, Rs 25,000 for the birth of a girl child, smart phones for women and more. However, they kept none of the promises,” he added.

Pooh-poohing the new manifesto of the TDP, the YSRC president said Naidu’s name is synonymous with deception and cheating.