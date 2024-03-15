‘Naidu & co made tall promises in 2014, failed’: Andhra CM

BANAGANAPALLI (KURNOOL): Castigating the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP alliance, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the three parties have joined hands ahead of the elections only to cheat people like they did in 2014. “They have announced a war against the future of the people and not the YSRC,” he asserted.
Jagan was addressing a public meeting held at Banaganapalli in Nandyal district to disburse Rs 629.37 crore under YSR EBC Nestham on Thursday. As many as 4,19,583 women received Rs 15,000 each under the scheme. The amount would be directly credited into the bank accounts of poor women aged between 45 to 60 years, and belonging to Kshatriya, Arya Vaishya, Brahmana, Reddy, Kamma, Velama and other OC communities.
The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the National Law University at Jagannatha Gattu in Kallur mandal of Kurnool district. The institute will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 1,011 crore in 150 acres.
Emphasising that credibility is crucial in politics, Jagan opined that the TDP, JSP and BJP lack the very same. “In 2014, the same alliance made tall promises, but kept none. Pamphlets, signed by Naidu, with a plethora of promises were distributed to people. They promised farm loan waiver, SHG loan waiver, Rs 25,000 for the birth of a girl child, smart phones for women and more. However, they kept none of the promises,” he added.
Pooh-poohing the new manifesto of the TDP, the YSRC president said Naidu’s name is synonymous with deception and cheating.
Stating that the ‘cash-rich’ TDP will offer Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 to people per vote, Jagan quipped, “Take the money but, vote for YSRC candidate Katasani Rami Reddy. Electing Rami Reddy will make Jagan the Chief Minister again. Only with Jagan as Chief Minister, welfare initiatives will continue.”
Asserting that the government is bound to lend a helping hand to the poor irrespective of caste, creed and religion, he said, “Poverty has no caste or religion. Although Kapu Nestham and EBC Nestham were not mentioned in the YSRC election manifesto, my government is implementing the schemes as we are committed to alleviate poverty and empower women.”
Describing JSP chief Pawan Kalyan as a worthless person, he said the actor-politician has no respect for the institution of marriage. Urging the people to be cautious, Jagan claimed, “Over the next few days, this alliance of three pirates will come knocking to your doors with manifestos more colourful than that of the YSRC. But, remember their intention is only to deceive you once again.”
He also appealed to the people to note the difference in the governance of the current YSRC regime and the previous TDP government. “While the TDP trashed the manifesto as soon as it came to power, the YSRC has transparently implemented various welfare programmes and disbursed Rs 2.70 lakh crore, fulfilling 99% of its poll promises,” he explained.
Of the total Rs 1,89,000 crore deposited in the bank accounts of women in the last 58 months, the ruling YSRC has spent Rs 1,877 crore on EBC Nestham alone, Jagan pointed out.
“It was only after the YSRC came to power that election manifestoes started gaining credibility,” he said, adding that a vote for the TDP-led alliance will only result in the rebirth of Janmabhoomi committees and corruption. Urging the people to vote for his party if they feel they have benefitted under the YSRC government, Jagan asked them to “become his star campaigners and secure him another win by teaching a fitting lesson to the alliances.”