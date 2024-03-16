TDP-JSP-BJP to leave no stone unturned for success of PM Modi meet in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the ‘Praja Galam’ public meeting to be held at Boppudi near Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district on Sunday.
As it is the first meeting after the confirmation of the tripartite alliance among the TDP, BJP and JSP, the leaders are leaving no stone unturned for its success, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.
TDP State president K Atchannaidu, JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar and senior BJP leader Pathuri Nagabhushanam inspected the arrangements at the public meeting venue on Friday evening.
Reiterating that the three parties had decided to work under the leadership of Modi for the economic development of the State, Atchannaidu said, “The meeting at Boppudi will be scripted in golden letters in the history.” Manohar appealed to all sections of the people to attend the meeting in large numbers and make it a success.
Asserting that the BJP-led NDA under the leadership of Modi is set to form the government at the Centre again, Nagabhushanam said in Andhra Pradesh too, the BJP-TDP-JSP combine will certainly come to power, repeating the results of 2014.
Meanwhile, the State BJP held a preparatory meeting to ensure the success of Modi’s public meeting. Addressing the party leaders, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde said the BJP, TDP and JSP joined hands to realise ‘Viksit Andhra Pradesh’. Vinod Tawde said he will visit all the districts in the State in the coming days to interact with BJP activists and strengthen the party.