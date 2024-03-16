TDP-JSP-BJP to leave no stone unturned for success of PM Modi meet in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the ‘Praja Galam’ public meeting to be held at Boppudi near Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district on Sunday.

As it is the first meeting after the confirmation of the tripartite alliance among the TDP, BJP and JSP, the leaders are leaving no stone unturned for its success, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.

TDP State president K Atchannaidu, JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar and senior BJP leader Pathuri Nagabhushanam inspected the arrangements at the public meeting venue on Friday evening.

Reiterating that the three parties had decided to work under the leadership of Modi for the economic development of the State, Atchannaidu said, “The meeting at Boppudi will be scripted in golden letters in the history.” Manohar appealed to all sections of the people to attend the meeting in large numbers and make it a success.