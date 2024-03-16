Tripartite alliance shakes up Visakhapatnam politics, eyes victory in upcoming elections

VISAKHAPATNAM: With the TDP, JSP and BJP clinching an alliance, the political equilibrium is likely to change in the erstwhile undivided Visakhapatnam district in the ensuing elections as the TDP and the BJP fared better in 2014, compared to 2019.

Visakhapatnam will be one of the major focus areas as all the major parties, including the TDP, JSP, and BJP assume they have bright chances to win more seats in the district. The alliance partners, who contested the last elections separately in the last elections, polled more votes than the ruling YSRC if the votes of all the three parties are combined.

The 2019 elections also witnessed high-profile battles as JSP chief Pawan Kalyan contested unsuccessfully from the Gajuwaka Assembly segment and former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency on JSP ticket. Owing to the multi-corner contest, the TDP lost the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat to the YSRC by less than 4,000 votes. Incidentally, when the TDP and BJP were in alliance, both parties got benefited and this was proved in 1999 and 2014.