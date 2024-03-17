4L employees to ensure peaceful polling in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is set to vote on May 13. The Assembly and Lok Sabha polls will be held simultaneously during the fourth phase of the seven-phase elections. The gazette notification will be issued on April 18, while the counting will begin on June 4.

After Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar announced the election schedule, Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena spoke to reporters at the State secretariat in Vijayawada on the poll preparedness. The State has a total of 46,165 polling stations and four lakh employees to ensure elections are conducted peacefully, Meena said.

Emphasising that each polling station will have basic facilities like drinking water, electricity and ramps, the CEO noted that only 40 polling stations are yet to be equipped with the amenities and the same will be completed by March-end. Further, he pointed out that the Election Commission has started distributing the Elector’s Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) and the process will be completed by the end of March.