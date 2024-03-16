YSRC announce list of candidates contesting for State Assembly, 2024 Lok Sabha elections

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC on Saturday formally announced its list of candidates contesting for 24 MP seats and 175 Assembly constituencies. The announcement of a candidate for Anakapalle was put on hold.
After offering prayers at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya, the party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and others announced the names of the candidates and 50 percent of the candidates announced belonged to SC, ST, BC, and minorities. Social equilibrium was maintained while deciding on the candidate, as reflected in the list.
“We strictly adhered to social justice and 50 % of the seats were announced to reserved categories following the spirit of the legislation brought to give 50% reservation to SC, ST, BC, and minorities in public works and nominated posts. Seventy-seven percent of my party candidates are graduates and above,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said.
He said candidates for 81 Assembly Constituencies and 18 Lok Sabha constituencies have been changed. “That is nearly 50 % seats. Perhaps our party is the only one which has dared to do it,” he said while assuring those who did not get tickets to contest the elections this time to accommodate them in suitable government posts, once his government forms once again after the elections.
Out of 175 MLA seats, 29 seats were allocated to scheduled castes, even to scheduled tribes, 48 to backward classes, and seven to minorities. A total of 91 seats were allocated to OCs. Out of a total of 175 MLA tickets, 19 were given to women.
In the case of MP seats, out of 25, BCs were allocated 11, SC - 4, ST - 1, and OC - 9. Among the 25 MP candidates, five are women.
Like in 2019, Dharmana Prasad Rao and Nandigama Suresh read the list of MLA and MP candidates sitting beside Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Dharman said that compared to 2019, SC, ST, and BC categories were given more seats. As against 77 in 2019, a total of 84 seats were given to these sections. Similarly, women and minorities were given more seats compared to previous elections. While minorities were given 7 seats compared to five in previous elections, women candidates were allocated 19 seats compared to 15 in previous elections.
Similarly among 25 MP seats, SC, ST, BC, and Minorites were given four more seats compared to 2019 and in the case of women there was an increase of one more seat compared to previous elections. In 2019, SCs and STs were given four and one seats respectively and the same number was maintained this time also.
In the case of BCs, the number increased from 7 candidates in 2019 to 11 candidates in the 2024 elections. In 2019, women were allocated a total of 4 seats, and this time five candidates were given the opportunity to contest on the party ticket.
When compared to 2019, the representation of women has increased and most importantly, Jagan Mohan Reddy, as announced earlier gives more opportunities to the party cadre from the grassroots level, who proved their mettle. Among the 200 candidates (175 MLA + 25 MPs), 77 % are graduates and above. There are as many as 58 post-graduates and six doctors.
Among the candidates announced 17 are doctors by profession, 15 are lawyers, 34 are engineers, five are teachers, two are civil servants, one is defense personnel an done journalist. A total of 14 seats were given to leaders from local bodies (ZPTC, MPTC, Sarpanch and activist). Among the 25 MP candidates. four are doctors, four are lawyers, and one is a chartered accountant.