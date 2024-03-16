YSRC announce list of candidates contesting for State Assembly, 2024 Lok Sabha elections

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC on Saturday formally announced its list of candidates contesting for 24 MP seats and 175 Assembly constituencies. The announcement of a candidate for Anakapalle was put on hold.

After offering prayers at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya, the party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and others announced the names of the candidates and 50 percent of the candidates announced belonged to SC, ST, BC, and minorities. Social equilibrium was maintained while deciding on the candidate, as reflected in the list.

“We strictly adhered to social justice and 50 % of the seats were announced to reserved categories following the spirit of the legislation brought to give 50% reservation to SC, ST, BC, and minorities in public works and nominated posts. Seventy-seven percent of my party candidates are graduates and above,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

He said candidates for 81 Assembly Constituencies and 18 Lok Sabha constituencies have been changed. “That is nearly 50 % seats. Perhaps our party is the only one which has dared to do it,” he said while assuring those who did not get tickets to contest the elections this time to accommodate them in suitable government posts, once his government forms once again after the elections.