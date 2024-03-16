YSRC manifesto likely to lay emphasis on growth in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC manifesto for the ensuing elections is likely to be an upgraded version of Navaratnalu, the party’s manifesto for the 2019 polls.
While Navaratnalu laid emphasis on welfare, the election manifesto to be announced by YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, may prioritise development. The YSRC is likely to come up with more policy documents like ‘Vision Visakha’ to promote rapid economic development of the State.
According sources in the party, while the 2014 manifesto focussed on schemes like Amma Vodi, Gorumudda and others at the primary education level, the upcoming manifesto may prioritise higher education with emphasis on degree and professional courses. Attracting private universities and encouraging internship programmes are likely to be part of the manifesto.
While it was the poor people who got several welfare schemes as part of Navaratnalu, the middle class is likely to hog the limelight this time. Plans for urban modernisation are likely to be included in the manifesto and they include primary and secondary infrastructure like water tap connections to households and provision of electricity.
Meanwhile, the YSRC government, which prepared the ground for launch of several projects in hospitality sector, may give a boost to tourism sector in the State. As the State has a lot of tourism potential, which is left untapped, it may be a major source of employment to locals, besides generating more revenue for the State, if more emphasis is laid on it, sources said.
When it comes to women empowerment, the YSRC which implemented schemes like Cheyutha, may focus on skill development, and encourage MSMEs in a big way to provide more employment opportunities.
Buoyed by the success of some of its outreach programmes, the YSRC is likely to announce that its flagship programmes like Jagananna Suraksha, Jagananna Arogya Suraksha and Aadudam Andhra may be implemented as government policies, and they are likely to be annual events, the sources added.