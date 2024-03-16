YSRC manifesto likely to lay emphasis on growth in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC manifesto for the ensuing elections is likely to be an upgraded version of Navaratnalu, the party’s manifesto for the 2019 polls.

While Navaratnalu laid emphasis on welfare, the election manifesto to be announced by YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, may prioritise development. The YSRC is likely to come up with more policy documents like ‘Vision Visakha’ to promote rapid economic development of the State.

According sources in the party, while the 2014 manifesto focussed on schemes like Amma Vodi, Gorumudda and others at the primary education level, the upcoming manifesto may prioritise higher education with emphasis on degree and professional courses. Attracting private universities and encouraging internship programmes are likely to be part of the manifesto.