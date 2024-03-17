TDP-JSP-BJP ‘Praja Galam’ on March 17, PM Modi to unveil development roadmap for Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to address the Praja Galam public meeting of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance at Boppudi near Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district on Sunday, make any concrete announcement related to Andhra Pradesh?

As it is the first public meeting after striking an electoral alliance with the TDP, and also the first public meeting in the State after the announcement of election schedule, all eyes are on Modi whether he will give any specific assurances for the development of the State.

Modi is expected to make some key announcements with regard to what the coming NDA government at the Centre, and also the coalition government of the three parties in the State, will do for the betterment of the State on all fronts, besides exposing the failures of the YSRC government.

According to BJP leaders, besides highlighting the support extended to the State by the Centre in the last 10 years, Modi will elaborate on what the BJP-led NDA government will do for Andhra Pradesh after retaining power in the elections.