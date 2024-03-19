Andhra Pradesh

Nandikotkuru YSRCP MLA Toguru Arthur quits ruling party to join Congress in Andhra Pradesh

Arthur, who had worked as a marshal in the legislative assembly of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh won the 2019 assembly election under a YSRCP ticket.
Arthur Toguru, who is an MLA representing the Nandikotkur constituency for YSRCP, has joined the Congress Party in presence of YS Sharmila
PTI

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP MLA from Nandikotkuru constituency in Kurnool district Toguru Arthur quit the ruling party and joined the Congress in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

Arthur, who had worked as a marshal in the legislative assembly of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh won the 2019 assembly election under a YSRCP ticket.

"YSRCP Nandikotkuru MLA joined Congress. Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Y S Sharmila Reddy welcomed Arthur into the party by putting a party scarf on him," an APCC press release said.

In the run-up to the legislative assembly and Lok Sabha polls scheduled in Andhra Pradesh on May 13, Arthur is one of several leaders who have quit the ruling YSRCP.

