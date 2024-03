VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will kick-start his campaign on March 27 with a public meeting - Memanta Siddham - at Proddatur in Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency after starting his bus yatra from Idupulapaya the same day.

Announcing the first three days of road map of the bus yatra, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the yatra will start from Idupulapaya and after traversing through various parts of the State, it will end at Ichchapuram in Uttarandhra.

“The yatra has been taken up to make YSRC cadres Siddham for the elections. It is a platform to show that crores of party supporters and cadres are ready for the electoral battle,’’ he asserted.

Sajjala said Jagan will address one public meeting everyday and each meeting will be held on the lines of the Siddham meetings that Jagan had addressed earlier. “Siddham meetings are massive congregations, which even attracted international attention. The meetings at the Lok Sabha constituency level will also be held in a similar manner,’’ Sajjala revealed.

The yatra will be planned in such a way that all the Assembly constituencies that were not covered in the four Siddham meetings, will be covered. Jagan will interact with various sections of people in the morning and take feedback and suggestions from them. “Like in his earlier Padayatra, he will mingle with the people during his bus yatra,’’ Sajjala said.