AP: Dissidence hits TDP, YSRC in Visakhapatnam South segment

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam South seems to be one of the very few constituencies, where both the ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP are grappling with dissidence. The Jana Sena Party has been allotted Pendurthi, Anakapalle and Yelamanchili and Visakhapatnam South in the erstwhile combined Visakhapatnam district.
Soon after the allotment of Visakhapatnam South to the JSP, TDP coordinator of the constituency Gandi Babji has from the party. Babji has been nursing the constituency for the last three years the with the hope of getting TDP ticket. However, he is yet to announce his future plan.
Meanwhile, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan has named Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, who resigned from the YSRC and joined Jana Sena, as the party nominee for Visakhapatnam South. However, Vasmi Krishna seems to be feeling the heat in the constituency as some corporators and JSP leaders have opposed his candidature, citing that he is a non-local.
Vamsi Krishna had unsuccessfully contested against TDP nominee Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu in 2009 and 20014 elections as Praja Rajyam and YSRC candidate from Visakhapatnam East.
The YSRC is also not immune to dissidence in Visakhapatnam South constituency. A section of the party rank and file has opposed the candidature of Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar. Former chairman of Brahmin Welfare Corporation Seethamraju Sudhakar, who aspired YSRC ticket, has quit the party. He is likely to join whichever party gives him the ticket. Five corporators in the constituency have also left the YSRC.
Undeterred by the rebel groups both Vamsi Krishna and Vasupalli seem to be going ahead with their campaign to win the confidence of the people. It has to be seen, who will be impacted more in the elections due to the dissidence in their respective parties, observed a political analyst.