AP: Dissidence hits TDP, YSRC in Visakhapatnam South segment

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam South seems to be one of the very few constituencies, where both the ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP are grappling with dissidence. The Jana Sena Party has been allotted Pendurthi, Anakapalle and Yelamanchili and Visakhapatnam South in the erstwhile combined Visakhapatnam district.

Soon after the allotment of Visakhapatnam South to the JSP, TDP coordinator of the constituency Gandi Babji has from the party. Babji has been nursing the constituency for the last three years the with the hope of getting TDP ticket. However, he is yet to announce his future plan.

Meanwhile, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan has named Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, who resigned from the YSRC and joined Jana Sena, as the party nominee for Visakhapatnam South. However, Vasmi Krishna seems to be feeling the heat in the constituency as some corporators and JSP leaders have opposed his candidature, citing that he is a non-local.