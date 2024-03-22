Group-I (Mains) exam: Andhra Pradesh HC stays single judge’s order

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued an interim stay order on the single judge bench verdict setting aside the Group-I (Mains) examination results announced on May 26, 2022.

Following the single-judge bench verdict, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) went for an appeal against it. The interim stay order came as a relief to 167 candidates, who cleared Group I (Mains) exam and interview, and are holding different posts in the government now.

A division bench of Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari and Justice Harinath Nunepally, hearing the appeal of the APPSC against the verdict of the single judge bench, issued orders not to remove the 167 officials, and adjourned the case hearing to March 27. The High Court Registry was directed to club other petitions related to the APPSC Group-I (Mains) exam case with it.

The APPSC conducted the recruitment for Group-I posts after issuing a notification in 2018. After the Mains examination, it conducted manual revaluation of the answer scripts, according to the High Court orders, which did not tally with the earlier digital valuation. However, eight candidates made it to the interview stage in the digital valuation, but failed to reach the interview stage in the manual valuation. The filed a petition in the High Court seeking justice.

The single judge bench of Justice Venkateswarlu Nimmagadda heard the arguments on the batch of writ petitions, and on March 13 delivered the verdict setting aside the appointments made and directed the APPSC to conduct the Group-I (Mains) exam afresh as per the notification of 2018.