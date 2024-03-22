Rs 115-crore plan to ensure no drinking water scarcity in Andhra Pradesh till end of June

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy has directed officials to ensure that there is no drinking water scarcity in the State till the end of June by effectively implementing a summer action plan with an outlay of Rs 115 crore.

Holding a meeting with the officials of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply and Municipal Water Supply departments at the State Secretariat on Thursday, the Chief Secretary took stock of the drinking water supply in rural and urban areas.

The officials should complete the pending drinking water schemes on a war-footing.

Steps should be taken to fill all the summer storage tanks with water, besides laying emphasis on maintenance of drinking water schemes. Repairs of borewells should also be taken up on a priority basis, he said.

Directing the officials to swiftly respond to the complaints with regard to drinking water supply through the 1904 call centre, he said coordinated efforts should be made to ensure that there is no drinking water shortage anywhere in the State in the ensuing summer.