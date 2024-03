VIJAYAWADA: The seizure of 25,000 kilograms of inactive dried yeast, suspected to be mixed with cocaine, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Visakhapatnam Port has taken a political turn with the ruling YSRC and Opposition TDP pointing accusing fingers at each other.

Claiming that the YSRC has direct links with Sandhya Aqua Exports, the consignee company, the TDP alleged that Kunam Veerabhadra Rao, MD of the firm and native of Eedumudi village in Santhanuthalapadu constituency, and his entire family support the ruling party. One of the three brothers of the MD, Kunam Purnachandra Rao, is a senior YSRC leader in Naguluppalapadu mandal, the TDP pointed out.

Countering the TDP’s claims, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that BJP State chief D Purandeswari’s son Hitesh and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu share connections with Sandhya Aqua Exports. He claimed that Purandeswari’s son and family members hold positions in the company.

Criticising the TDP and the BJP for politicising the ongoing investigations, Sajjala accused them of hindering the process with baseless allegations.