No interference in narcotics seizure probe: Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner

VISAKHAPATNAM: City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar on Friday refuted the ‘claim’ of CBI on the State officials’ interference in the seizure of narcotics at Vizag port.
Speaking to mediapersons here, he made it clear that the entire investigation into the seizure of narcotics is being done by CBI only. However, the CBI report had mentioned the presence of government officials and port employees during the operation, which was causing ‘delay’. The Police Commissioner clarified that this was creating unnecessary confusion and emphasised that the terminology used in the report was technical, not an accusation of interference.
Ravi Shankar revealed that the CBI DSP initially requested their assistance with a sniffer dog squad. However, the CBI changed their plans and they ultimately decided not to utilise the services of city police. Besides, the Visakhapatnam Port was not under their jurisdiction.
The CBI told them that they would conduct their own testing of the consignment at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory.The CBI had not raised any concerns regarding the Andhra Pradesh officials’ presence in this regard. “There was absolutely no delay on our part and also there was no political pressure in this matter,” Ravi Shankar asserted.
The Police Commissioner said they are acting on Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) cases with a firm resolve so as to make the city free from drugs.
“Stringent measures have been implemented to monitor and suppress drug consumption. Despite earlier reports labelling Vizag as a hub of drug activity, particularly due to smuggling of ganja, we have implemented comprehensive measures to monitor and deter ganja consumption by undertaking initiatives in the last five years to combat its cultivation and smuggling. The government has further facilitated the transition to alternative crops for farmers previously cultivating ganja,” the Police Commissioner explained.