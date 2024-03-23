No interference in narcotics seizure probe: Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner

VISAKHAPATNAM: City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar on Friday refuted the ‘claim’ of CBI on the State officials’ interference in the seizure of narcotics at Vizag port.

Speaking to mediapersons here, he made it clear that the entire investigation into the seizure of narcotics is being done by CBI only. However, the CBI report had mentioned the presence of government officials and port employees during the operation, which was causing ‘delay’. The Police Commissioner clarified that this was creating unnecessary confusion and emphasised that the terminology used in the report was technical, not an accusation of interference.

Ravi Shankar revealed that the CBI DSP initially requested their assistance with a sniffer dog squad. However, the CBI changed their plans and they ultimately decided not to utilise the services of city police. Besides, the Visakhapatnam Port was not under their jurisdiction.