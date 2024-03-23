TDP got Rs 40 crore from Shirdi Sai firm, reveals electoral bonds data

GUNTUR: In an interesting turn of events, Shirdi Sai Electricals (SSE), a Hyderabad-based firm headed by N Visweswara Reddy, which has been in the good books of the YSRC since a long time, is the biggest donor to the opposition TDP, and donated no funds to the YSRC. The TDP has received a whopping Rs 40 crore from SSE.

In a similar manner, BJP Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh had donated Rs 45 crore to the opposition Congress through his Rithwik Projects Private Ltd (RPPL). The analysis of electoral bonds data uploaded by the Election Commission of India highlights such contrasts.

Until the past few months, TDP and JSP accused the YSRC government of favouring SSE, and providing additional incentives to it. However, the accusations died down.

Meanwhile, out of the total Rs 45 crore donated by the RPPL, 66.7% was given to the Congress, followed by 10% to the Janata Dal, and 5% to the TDP. The Janata Dal received Rs 10 crore and the TDP Rs 5 crore.

Granular details of the electoral bonds bought by companies across the country emerged with the State Bank of India on March 21, releasing additional information pertaining to the bond scheme. The Supreme Court earlier this week had asked SBI to make a complete disclosure to the Election Commission of India for publication.