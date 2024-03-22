BJP first choice for mining companies, reveals electoral bonds data

NEW DELHI: The complete data set of electoral bonds released on Thursday by the Election Commission of India (ECI) shows the first choice of political donation for mining and infra giants is the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the Centre followed by the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government of Odisha.
The data, submitted to ECI by The State Bank of India (SBI) showed that electoral bonds purchased and encashed benefitted the ruling governments of different states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
Telangana-based Megha Engineering's first choice of donating its electoral bond was BJP (519 crore) followed by the ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samiti (Rs 150 crore). The company got controversial infrastructure tenders across the country and was accused of environmental regulation violations. One of the major controversial projects is the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and the ongoing Zojila tunnel.
An initial analysis shows that major mining and infra companies faced local resistance for violating environmental and social regulations.
Mining giant Vedanta Ltd, infamous for its violation and subversion of environmental regulations in the country, first choice was BJP (Rs 226 crore) followed by INC Rs 104 crore and BJD (Rs 40 Crore). The company was also accused of lobbying to weaken the environmental laws in the country. A subsidiary of Vedanta company operates an aluminium refinery at Lanjigarh in Odisha known to pollute the air and water ofNiyamgiri hills.
The Utkal Alumina International Limited of Aditya Birla Group chose BJP and BJD to donate a major amount of its donation. It donated Rs 75 Crore to BJP and Rs 54 crore to BJD. The company faced massive protests in the past over its aluminium mining operation. Around four tribals got killed in police firing over a protest against the company near Bagrijhola village in Kashipur block, Rayagada district of Odisha.
Odisha-based Iron ore mining company M/s K.J.S.Ahluwalia and mining and steel company Rungata donated Rs 14 crore and Rs 50 crore electoral bonds to BJP.
Navyuga Engineering Company Ltd company engaged in the construction of tunnels and roads in Uttarakhand, was also responsible for the collapse of the Silkyara tunnel where 41 labourers trapped, donated Rs 55 crore of Bond to BJP.