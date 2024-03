VIJAYAWADA: After the denial of tickets to contest in the upcoming general elections, at least three BJP State leaders have skipped the party’s office bearers’ meeting held in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Of them, two were denied tickets while the other leader is likely to get the Assembly ticket in place of Lok Sabha which he had sought, leading to heart-burn, sources said.

One of the leaders reportedly went incommunicado. The party leaders could not reach him over phone while another leader was in Vijayawada itself but did not attend the meeting citing health grounds.

The meeting was reportedly held to finalise candidates for the Assembly segments that the party is contesting. AP election in-charge and party national general secretary Arun Singh, AP election co-incharge Siddharth Nath Singh and party State president D Purandeswari attended the meeting.

Apart from the denial of tickets, what is making them unhappy is that the party leadership rolled out a red-carpet to turncoats like CM Ramesh, N Kiran Kumar Reddy, and others who have joined the party recently. Those who did not attend the meeting were former State BJP unit president Somu Veerraju, State vice-president S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, and GVL Narasimha Rao.

Sources said Veerraju wanted to contest the Rajamahendravaram MP seat but the party chose Purandeswari. Though Veerraju was assured of the Rajamahendravaram Rural Assembly seat, he was not happy.