JSP chief donates Rs 10 crore to JSP in a bid to revitalise Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday donated Rs 10 crore from his own earnings to the party fund.

The actor-politician, who periodically makes donations for a social cause, handed over a cheque for Rs 10 crore to JSP treasurer AV Ratnam in the presence of party general secretary K Nagendra Babu.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Kalyan said during the freedom struggle leaders like Motilal Nehru donated their earnings for nation building. He explained that he was now donating the amount to the Jana Sena, so that the party too can contribute in the revitalisation of Andhra Pradesh.

“A mason has donated Rs 1 lakh from his savings to the JSP. Similarly, a retired employee has donated part of his pension to the party. All of them treat the JSP as their party. It is a party of the common man. Taking inspiration from them, I have donated a part of my earnings to the JSP,” he said.

JSP vice-president B Mahender Reddy, national spokesperson Vemulapati Ajay Kumar, leaders Marreddy Srinvias, Panchakarla Sandeep and Tangella Uday Srinivas were also present.