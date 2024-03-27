TDP chief organises intense campaign after three decades in Andhra

CHITTOOR: For the first time, TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took part in a door-to-door campaign in his home constituency Kuppam on Tuesday. After becoming the Chief Minister of the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh for the first time in 1995, Naidu had never directly participated in the campaign in his citadel. With the YSRC coming up with ‘Mission 175’, Naidu seem to be leaving no stone unturned to retain his seat.
As Naidu has geared up to contest Kuppam for an unprecedented eighth consecutive term, his renewed focus on the constituency highlights the pivotal role it plays not only for the TDP, but also for his political legacy. After shifting to Kuppam in 1989 following the defeat in Chandragiri in 1983, Naidu has won from the Assembly constituency for seven consecutive times.
In the wake of recent electoral setbacks, including a significant decline in his majority in the last elections, and challenges posed by the YSRC’s aggressive campaign in Kuppam, Naidu seems to have adopted a more proactive approach to retain his stronghold on the constituency. The YSRC ‘Why not Kuppam’ slogan, coupled with Naidu’s realisation of the critical importance of the 2024 elections, seems to have spurred him to intensify his campaign in his home constituency.
Emphasising his longstanding connection with the people of Kuppam and highlighting his track record as a seven-time MLA, Naidu appealed to voters to elect him with a huge majority. “Kuppam people are always with Naidu and he will win with a huge majority in the elections for a record eighth consecutive time,” asserted a senior TDP leader.
Political analysts are of the view that Jagan has made his first step to strengthen the YSRC’s base in the constituency by upgrading Kuppam panchayat as a municipality. As part of ‘Why not Kuppam’, the YSRC has highlighted the fact the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has done a lot for the development of the segment. Hence, Naidu does not want to take chances this time, they added.
Teach a fitting lesson to Jagan: TDP chief to youth
KUPPAM: Asserting that he would win with a majority of 1 lakh votes from Kuppam, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday urged the youth to teach Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a lesson for deceiving them with false promises in the name of Mega DSC, Job Calendar and other false promises.
“There has not been a single Job Calendar during the five year rule of the YSRC government. There has been no DSC in the last five years. Corruption has prevailed in APPSC. I am warning Jagan and the APPSC Chairman, who are playing games with the lives of the youth by selling jobs. We will hold them accountable,’’ Naidu averred.
He termed the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project nothing but a publicity stunt of Jagan. He visited the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi canal. “The YSRC arrange water tankers and created a scene resembling a movie set, where a button was pressed, but no water came out. Once the Chief Minister left, the truth was exposed. Furthermore, officials are taking back gates that were rented out. This irresponsible behaviour reflects how the government has run the State in the last f ive years,” he observed.