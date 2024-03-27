TDP chief organises intense campaign after three decades in Andhra

Emphasising his longstanding connection with the people of Kuppam and highlighting his track record as a seven-time MLA, Naidu appealed to voters to elect him with a huge majority. “Kuppam people are always with Naidu and he will win with a huge majority in the elections for a record eighth consecutive time,” asserted a senior TDP leader.

Political analysts are of the view that Jagan has made his first step to strengthen the YSRC’s base in the constituency by upgrading Kuppam panchayat as a municipality. As part of ‘Why not Kuppam’, the YSRC has highlighted the fact the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has done a lot for the development of the segment. Hence, Naidu does not want to take chances this time, they added.

Teach a fitting lesson to Jagan: TDP chief to youth

KUPPAM: Asserting that he would win with a majority of 1 lakh votes from Kuppam, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday urged the youth to teach Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a lesson for deceiving them with false promises in the name of Mega DSC, Job Calendar and other false promises.

“There has not been a single Job Calendar during the five year rule of the YSRC government. There has been no DSC in the last five years. Corruption has prevailed in APPSC. I am warning Jagan and the APPSC Chairman, who are playing games with the lives of the youth by selling jobs. We will hold them accountable,’’ Naidu averred.

He termed the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project nothing but a publicity stunt of Jagan. He visited the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi canal. “The YSRC arrange water tankers and created a scene resembling a movie set, where a button was pressed, but no water came out. Once the Chief Minister left, the truth was exposed. Furthermore, officials are taking back gates that were rented out. This irresponsible behaviour reflects how the government has run the State in the last f ive years,” he observed.