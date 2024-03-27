YSRC faces dissidence over renominating sitting MLAs in Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM: The YSRC’s decision to renominate sitting MLAs in three Assembly segments—Amadalavalasa, Pathapatnam, and Etcherla—in Srikakulam district has not gone down well with the second rung leaders. These leaders are now mulling over contesting against the YSRC’s candidates as independents.

The party has chosen to renominate Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram from Amadalavalasa, Reddy Shanthi from Pathapatnam and Gorle Kiran Kumar from Etcherla in a bid to win all 175 Assembly seats.

While the YSRC leadership has tried to convince the dissident leaders by threatening to take disciplinary action against them, the rebel leaders are reportedly determined to contest as independents.

All three candidates have been facing opposition from the local leaders in the district for some time now.

In Etcherla, senior leaders like Jarugulla Sankara Rao, Lukalapu Appalanaidu, Ballari Janarthan, Abothula Jagannadham have charged MLA Kiran Kumar, a Kapu leader, with corruption. They also took up a rally ‘MLA Vaddu-Jagan Muddu’ in the constituency with the support of more than 5,000 party workers.